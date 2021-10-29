Market Snapshot: Stock futures point to sharp losses for tech after disappointing Amazon and Apple results

U.S. stock futures point to opening losses, notably for tech, after two major companies in the space — Amazon and Apple — disappointed with results. Investors will also get a fresh batch of data including personal spending and income.
