Markets were set to backpedal against Monday’s gains after fresh comments from the head of vaccine maker Moderna predicted a tough battle against the omicron variant.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Market Snapshot: Stock futures tumble anew as Moderna CEO predicts existing vaccines will be less effective against omicron variant - November 30, 2021
- The Wall Street Journal: FTC asks Amazon, Walmart, others about how they’re handling supply-chain issues - November 29, 2021
- The Wall Street Journal: FDA may OK COVID boosters for 16- and 17-year-olds as soon as next week - November 29, 2021