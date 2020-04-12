Stock-index futures quickly give up early gains Sunday evening, as oil proved unable to get a lift from a historic agreement by major producers to curb production, ending a price war between Saudi Arabia and Russia.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Market Snapshot: Stock-index futures dragged lower as oil stumbles after historic agreement on output cuts - April 12, 2020
- Key Words: Here’s what Pope Francis said about the global economy that drew a ‘wow’ from a former presidential candidate - April 12, 2020
- U.S. oiltrades 2% lower, gives up 6% gain in electronic trade, after OPEC forges historic energy output cut with U.S., Russia - April 12, 2020