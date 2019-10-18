Market Snapshot: Stock-index futures struggle for direction after weak China growth

Stock-index futures trade near unchanged after data showed China’s economy continued to cool in the third quarter, looking for direction at the end of a week that saw equities buoyed by a strong start to earnings season.
