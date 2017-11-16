Market Snapshot: Stock market cements gains as House passes tax-cut bill

U.S. stocks extend gains Thursday afternoon with the Nasdaq trading at an all-time high after the House of Representatives passed the Republican-sponsored tax bill that is the first step toward long-awaited corporate tax cuts.
