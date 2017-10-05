Market Snapshot: Stock-market climb intensifies as House passes budget resolution

U.S. stock-index gains accelerate deeper in to records on Thursday afternoon after the House of Representatives pass a budget resolution on Thursday—a step seen as setting the stage for an overhaul of the tax code.
