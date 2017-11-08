Market Snapshot: Stock market fights for traction higher on anniversary of Trump Election Day win

U.S. stocks struggle to gain upward momentum on Wednesday, opening nearly flat as lawmakers’ efforts to pass tax reform come into focus and President Donald Trump’s trip to Asia, highlights lingering tensions with North Korea.
