Market Snapshot: Stock market gives up early gains to end lower as Apple plans to re-close stores and W.H.O. says coronavirus has entered ‘new and dangerous phase’

U.S. stock indexes gave up strong early gains to close mostly lower Friday, after the World Health Organization signaled that the coronavirus pandemic remains a deadly threat, and Apple said it will re-close some stores due to rising case counts in parts of America, casting doubt on the speed of economic recovery. All three equity benchmarks still made weekly gains though.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Apple preps for WWDC, its big party with developers, as developers grow testy with App Store rules - June 19, 2020
- Can the federal government block the NFL from playing its season? And other burning questions about the NFL’s bid to return - June 19, 2020
- FedEx taking $370 million charge as coronavirus hits assets from Kinko’s buy - June 19, 2020