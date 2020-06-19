Market Snapshot: Stock market gives up early gains to end lower as Apple plans to re-close stores and W.H.O. says coronavirus has entered ‘new and dangerous phase’

U.S. stock indexes gave up strong early gains to close mostly lower Friday, after the World Health Organization signaled that the coronavirus pandemic remains a deadly threat, and Apple said it will re-close some stores due to rising case counts in parts of America, casting doubt on the speed of economic recovery. All three equity benchmarks still made weekly gains though.

