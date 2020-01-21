Market Snapshot: Stock-market losses accelerate after report of first coronavirus case in U.S.

U.S. stocks retreat from records on Tuesday after reports of the first case of coronavirus in the U.S. sent shivers down equity investors who have been enjoying a brisk, record-setting run-up for the major benchmarks in recent weeks.
