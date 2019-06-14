U.S. stocks fall Friday as tech shares came under pressure following lower guidance by chip giant Broadcom Inc., which cited the effects of the U.S.-China trade fight.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Market Snapshot: Stock market retreats as tech shares slide; Chewy soars on debut - June 14, 2019
- Google CEO Sundar Pichai worries tech regulation could have ‘unintended consequences’ - June 14, 2019
- Uber says its drone delivery will cost the same as Uber Eats — it’s one of the cheapest delivery apps (for now) - June 14, 2019