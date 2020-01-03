Market Snapshot: Stock market slumps, amid Middle East tensions and weak U.S. factory data

U.S. stocks fall Friday afternoon, but are off session lows, following escalating tensions in the Middle East and U.S. manufacturing activity that fell to its lowest level since in about a decade.
