The S&P 500 jumps nearly back to its summertime high, a big rebound as investors enter the holiday season with Black Friday just days away.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Market Snapshot: Stock market surges toward 2023 high. Will holiday shoppers put it over the top? - November 19, 2023
- Earnings Watch: Nvidia is expected to be the biggest contributor to Q3 corporate profits. ‘The bar is very high,’ analyst says - November 19, 2023
- : Israel and Hamas reach tentative U.S.-brokered deal to pause conflict, free dozens of hostages – Washington Post - November 18, 2023