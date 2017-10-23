Market Snapshot: Stock market takes a breather as investors parse earnings

U.S. stock-market indexes take a pause from a string of record highs as key benchmarks edge lower, with traders weighing the prospects for tax cuts and a mixed bag of earnings results.
