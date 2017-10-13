Market Snapshot: Stock market trades in record territory as sentiment touches 13-year high

The Dow, S&P 500 and the Nasdaq climbed, hit fresh all-time highs in intraday trade Friday, after a pair of economic reports came in slightly weaker than expected, but a reading of consumer sentiment hit its highest level in 13 years.
