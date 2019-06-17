Market Snapshot: Stock market’s tech-related sector heads higher as Facebook’s shares lead the way

U.S. stocks head higher Monday morning, led by gains in shares of Facebook and Netflix, amid a broad advance in tech-related shares and the communication services sector.
