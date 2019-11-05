Market Snapshot: Stocks cling to modest gains on trade deal optimism

U.S. stocks were flat-to-higher Tuesday afternoon as investors welcomed better-than-expected data on the service sector and grew optimistic for a U.S.-China trade deal, one day after the major equity benchmarks closed at record highs.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Bowing to public pressure, Britain’s Queen Elizabeth will wear fake fur for the first time — so why do Americans still buy real fur? - November 5, 2019
- Key Words: Sondland says he told Ukraine that aid depended on the probe Trump wanted - November 5, 2019
- Trivago stock plummets to all-time lows after CEO departure, earnings - November 5, 2019