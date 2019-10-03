U.S. stocks closed higher Thursday, recovering from two days of losses, as investors bet that signs this week of a slowing economy will prompt the Federal Reserve to lower interest rates for the third time this year at its late October meeting.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Market Snapshot: Stocks close higher as investors bet Fed will lower interest rates again with economy slowing - October 3, 2019
- Stocks bounce, end higher after steep 2-day selloff - October 3, 2019
- Bond Report: 2-year Treasury yield falls to lowest since Sept. 2017 after data show cracks in U.S services sector - October 3, 2019