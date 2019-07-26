Market Snapshot: Stocks end higher as investors cheer earnings, GDP; S&P 500, Nasdaq set records

Stocks close at new highs for the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite indexes on Friday, as investors welcome strong corporate earnings, government approval of the T-Mobile and Sprint merger, and better-than-expected economic growth.
