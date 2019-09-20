U.S. stocks closed lower Friday, for the first weekly decline in a month, as investors looked beyond a litany of central-bank decisions of the past week and focused on the state of China-U.S. trade talks.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Chipotle’s CEO says this is how the company went from making customers retch to making shareholders rich - September 20, 2019
- Market Snapshot: Stocks end lower after U.S-China trade concerns rattle markets - September 20, 2019
- New York Fed says its looking into banks’ role in funding-market issues - September 20, 2019