The U.S. stock market rise broadly higher Monday after President Donald Trump tweeted that he would delay China tariffs, and that there had been “substantial progress” in trade talks over the weekend.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Market Snapshot: Stocks extend gains as Trump lauds progress on trade talks, delays tariff deadline - February 25, 2019
- The Fed: Inflation would accelerate if Chinese tariffs went to 25%, new Fed study finds - February 25, 2019
- Trump Today: Trump Today: President touts 401(k) growth as he says U.S.-China deal ‘very close’ - February 25, 2019