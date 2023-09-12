U.S. stocks were mostly lower early afternoon Tuesday, as Apple unveiled iPhone 15 at its annual marketing event. Investors were also looking ahead to the widely anticipated reading on August inflation from the consumer-price index on Wednesday.
