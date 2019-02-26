Market Snapshot: Stocks fight for traction following Powell’s Senate testimony

U.S. stocks on Tuesday struggle for direction, weaving in and out of positive territory, as Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell reiterated the central bank’s wait-and-see approach in congressional testimony.
