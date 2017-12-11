Market Snapshot: Stocks inch up ahead of Fed meeting

U.S. stocks trade with a slight upside bias on Monday as investors look ahead to a coming Federal Reserve gathering and look for clarity following an explosion in New York City, which could deliver an element of trading uncertainty.
