Market Snapshot: Stocks lower as investors await Trump remarks on China

Stocks lose ground Friday, with equities undercut by worries over a deterioration in U.S.-China relations while investors weighed the prospect for a bounce back in consumer spending after a sharp fall was reported for April due to lockdowns imposed by the coronavirus pandemic.
