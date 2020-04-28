Market Snapshot: Stocks mixed as investors weigh downside risk of reopening economy and look to book gains before month end

U.S. stocks whipsawed Tuesday as investors weighed easing of coronvirus-related economic restrictions with the risks of rising infections, while also watching corporate earnings season kick into full gear.
