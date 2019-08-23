U.S. stock futures drift higher Friday ahead of highly anticipated speech from Jerome Powell at a gathering of central bankers and academics in Jackson Hole, Wyo., which could help to crystallize market expectations for further monetary policy easing in the coming weeks.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Need to Know: Investors are so bearish, it’s almost time to start buying stocks again, says Bank of America - August 23, 2019
- Market Snapshot: Stocks set to head slightly higher as Wall Street awaits Powell’s Jackson Hole speech - August 23, 2019
- Foot Locker shares plummet after retailer’s earnings and sales miss - August 23, 2019