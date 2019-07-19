U.S. stocks trade mostly lower Friday, giving up earlier gains after a report said Fed officials were gearing for a quarter-point rate cut at the end of the month.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Bond Report: Short-term Treasury yields jump after Fed signals 25 basis point rate-cut - July 19, 2019
- Market Snapshot: Stocks skid lower as Fed signals modest cut, Iran seizes tankers - July 19, 2019
- Market Extra: Earnings season: Here are the 9 S&P 500 companies blaming the trade war for performance or outlook, so far - July 19, 2019