Market Snapshot: Stocks snap 2-day skid as Fed’s Williams says central bank should act swiftly to quash slowdown signs

U.S. stocks close higher Thursday, recovering from early losses, after New York Federal Reserve President John Williams said the central bank’s wisest strategy is to cut interest rates at the first sign of economic distress when interest rates are already low.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- The Wall Street Journal: Gannett nears deal to merge with GateHouse Media, combining 2 largest U.S. newspaper chains - July 18, 2019
- Currencies: Dollar index falls below 200-day moving average as Fed officials argue for quick action on signs of distress - July 18, 2019
- Boeing to take $4.9 billion charge in Q2 on 737 Max grounding - July 18, 2019