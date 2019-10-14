Market Snapshot: Stocks steady in U.S. holiday trade amid trade-deal skepticism, economic growth concerns

Stocks were little changed Monday during a partial U.S. holiday as investors mulled the trade deal with China and monitored the latest developments in the Brexit drama
