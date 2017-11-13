Market Snapshot: Stocks struggle for direction amid tax uncertainty; GE tumbles after dividend cut

U.S. stocks edge lower as uncertainty continues to swirl around the state of Republican tax-cut legislation, though strength in consumer staple stocks limits the day’s weakness.
