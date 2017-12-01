Market Snapshot: Stocks tumble after Flynn agrees to cooperate in Russia probe

U.S. stock futures point slightly lower on Friday, with the Dow industrials and S&P 500 set to fall from record highs as investors erred on the side of caution after a crucial vote on tax reform was pushed back.
