Market Snapshot: Stocks up but off highs with China virus seen contained

U.S. stocks pushed higher Wednesday, with both the S&P500 index and Nasdaq climbing to new intraday records, after Chinese authorities provided assurance it was taking steps to contain a possible coronavirus pandemic, relieving investor fears about a threat to global economic growth.
