U.S. stocks struggle as tariff fears drag a key bond benchmark to its lowest level in about 20 months, deepening a so-called yield-curve inversion that has accurately predicted economic recessions.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Market Snapshot: Tech stocks tumble as falling bond yields ignite fresh recession fears - June 3, 2019
- The Wall Street Journal: Quest Diagnostics says 11.9 million patients may be affected by latest data breach - June 3, 2019
- The Ratings Game: FedEx stock sinks to 3-year low, hurt by China trade war fallout - June 3, 2019