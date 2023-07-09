Next week’s June CPI report will give investors more clarity on potential for further interest-rate hikes after July. It may either give a green light to a continued stock-market rally or kill the baby bull market after a flurry of U.S. employment data left investors puzzled about the future stance of the Federal Reserve’s monetary policy.
