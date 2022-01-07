U.S. stock futures edged higher Friday, ahead of a report expected to show the U.S. economy adding jobs as the Federal Reserve readies a rate-hike cycle.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Help Me Retire: I’m 68, my husband is terminally ill, and his $3 million estate will go to his son. I want to spend the rest of my days traveling – will I have enough money? - January 7, 2022
- Market Snapshot: U.S. stock futures edge higher ahead of key jobs report - January 7, 2022
- : A key question as SCOTUS weighs vaccine rule for businesses: What if unvaccinated workers can’t find COVID-19 tests? - January 7, 2022