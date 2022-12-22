U.S. stock futures on Thursday were slightly lower after a rally in the previous session, as activity winds down ahead of the holidays.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- : Cleveland-Cliffs shares rise on higher annual fixed prices for steel - December 22, 2022
- Need to Know: Ahead of a year of big unknowns, here are two sectors investors should consider, says this money manager - December 22, 2022
- : CarMax stock plunges, as ‘vehicle affordability challenges’ lead to big earnings miss - December 22, 2022