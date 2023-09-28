U.S. stock index futures were slightly higher early Thursday as oil prices and the U.S. dollar pulled back from fresh highs, though long-dated Treasury yields remained at 16 year highs, while traders digested a fresh batch of economic data, including the latest reading on second-quarter GDP and weekly jobless benefit claims.
