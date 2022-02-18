Market Snapshot: U.S. stock futures edge up on planned Ukraine talks after Dow suffers worst day of year

U.S. stock index futures edge up early Friday as talks planned for next week between Russia and the U.S. over Ukraine eased investor worries after the Dow Jones Industrial Average saw its worst day of 2022 on Thursday as investors dumped risk assets amid fears of war in eastern Europe.
