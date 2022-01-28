Market Snapshot: U.S. stock futures higher as Apple results bolster Wall Street’s mood

A volatile week for Wall Street is coming to a close, with cheer from Apple results boosting tech futures, as investors await more earnings and a favored Fed inflation gauge.
