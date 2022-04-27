Market Snapshot: U.S. stock futures hint at rebound for Wall Street, with Microsoft, Alphabet earnings in focus

Investors will be watching market reaction to earnings from Microsoft and Alphabet, following the worst day for the Nasdaq Composite since 2020.
