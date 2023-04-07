U.S. stock-index futures stand near unchanged Friday ahead of the March jobs report which will be released on the Good Friday holiday with most U.S. markets closed.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- U.S. stocks on rise as equity-index futures trading closes till 6 p.m. Sunday - April 7, 2023
- Economic Report: Most Americans say ‘it’s a bad time to buy a home,’ according to Fannie Mae. Here’s why. - April 7, 2023
- : An Alabama woman was arrested for falling behind on her trash bill. She’s far from alone. - April 7, 2023