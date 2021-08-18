U.S. stock-index futures point Wednesday to a flat start for U.S. equities as investors await minutes of the Federal Reserve’s July policy meeting a day after the Dow Jones Industrial Average and S&P 500 index broke a streak of five straight record finishes.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- : Big tech conferences are coming back, but smaller ones see a different path - August 18, 2021
- Brinker earnings lag estimates; same-store sales at Chili’s jump 60% - August 18, 2021
- Market Snapshot: U.S. stock futures point to consolidation ahead of Fed minutes - August 18, 2021