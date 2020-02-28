U.S. stock futures fell sharply on Friday, a day after major benchmarks pushed into correction territory as investor fears heightened over just how much damage the fast-spreading coronavirus will wreak on the global economy.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Dow Jones Newswires: EasyJet to cancel flights and cut costs as coronavirus hits demand - February 28, 2020
- Dow Jones Newswires: BASF profit and sales fall as it warns of coronavirus impact - February 28, 2020
- Market Snapshot: U.S. stock futures point to further sharp declines as Asia follows Wall Street plunge - February 28, 2020