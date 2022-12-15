U.S. stock futures on Thursday pointed to a second straight decline after the Federal Reserve opted to close out the year with a more aggressive posture than investors anticipated.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Market Snapshot: U.S. stock futures point to rough start as Powell hawkishness reverberates - December 15, 2022
- Swiss National Bank dials back rate hike to 50 basis points - December 15, 2022
- Dow Jones Newswires: Currys cuts 2023 guidance after swinging to loss - December 15, 2022