U.S. stock futures were edging higher early Wednesday as traders digested the producer-price index which showed a measure of wholesale prices rose more than expected in September, while awaiting the minutes from the Federal Reserve’s last policy meeting, due out this afternoon, and a widely-followed consumer-price index report on Thursday.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Answers to frequent questions about Medicare enrollment — live at noon Eastern - October 11, 2023
- U.S. stocks on rise at opening bell in wake of latest inflation update - October 11, 2023
- : U.S. stocks open higher after wholesale inflation report - October 11, 2023