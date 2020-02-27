Market Snapshot: U.S. stock futures retreat after Trump fails to reassure traders

U.S. stock futures fell Wednesday night, after a news conference by President Donald Trump failed to reassure investors and as a new case of coronavirus with no known origin was discovered in California.
