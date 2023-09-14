U.S. stock index futures pointed to a higher open on Thursday as traders digested a batch of strong U.S. data on retail sales and wholesale inflation, while the market eagerly awaited the start of trading in chipmaker Arm, said to be the year’s most hotly anticipated IPO.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Bond Report: Yields extend rise after strong U.S. retail sales data - September 15, 2023
- Movers & Shakers: Ford, GM shares fall on strike action, with ARM stock jumping post IPO and other shares on the move - September 15, 2023
- NerdWallet: How to reduce taxes on your Social Security benefits - September 15, 2023