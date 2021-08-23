Market Snapshot: U.S. stock futures rise and risky assets climb as attention turns to Jackson Hole Fed gathering

U.S. stock futures rose on Monday in what’s expected to be a week dominated by central bank chatter as a key conference of Federal Reserve policymakers convenes.
