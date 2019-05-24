Market Snapshot: U.S. stock futures rise on signs Trump administration could soften Huawei stance

After a week of worrying headlines on the trade front, stock futures indicated a bounce for Wall Street on reports the Trump administration could back off a harsher stance on Huawei Technologies Inc. as part of a bigger trade deal with China.
