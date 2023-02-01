A new month of trading is set to kick off with losses, as markets wait to hear from the Federal Reserve, whose two-day policy meeting wraps up Wednesday.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- : Otis Worldwide Q4 profit and sales top estimates, offers upbeat guidance for 2023 - February 1, 2023
- : Museums, the ballet and concierge medical services: Luxury senior living caters to wealthy city dwellers - February 1, 2023
- Coronavirus tally: U.S. cases down 23% from two weeks ago as hospitalizations fall 22% - February 1, 2023